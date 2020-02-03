Jackson St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

JACKSON ST. (8-14)

McKinnis 3-9 1-2 7, James 1-2 0-0 2, Jarrett 5-18 4-8 15, Wallis 1-3 7-7 9, Griffin 5-10 3-5 13, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 1-2 1, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, McClelland 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 16-24 49.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-18)

Banyard 4-4 0-1 8, Bell 4-9 1-3 10, Morris 4-10 2-4 10, Posey 1-2 0-0 2, Wallace 3-10 1-2 8, Carter 1-4 0-1 2, McDyess 2-3 1-2 5, Haralson 0-2 0-0 0, McNair 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, J.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 5-13 45.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 1-8 (Jarrett 1-5, Daniels 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Wallis 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-10 (Bell 1-2, Wallace 1-4, McNair 0-1, Posey 0-1, Haralson 0-2). Fouled Out_Morris. Rebounds_Jackson St. 30 (McKinnis 13), Ark.-Pine Bluff 33 (Banyard, Morris 7). Assists_Jackson St. 4 (James, Griffin, Spencer, Lewis 1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Bell, Morris, Wallace 2). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 17, Ark.-Pine Bluff 20. A_3,269 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.