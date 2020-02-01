Jackson St. 85, MVSU 65

JACKSON ST. (7-14)

Griffin 8-13 9-9 25, James 3-8 5-5 11, McKinnis 7-10 2-6 16, Ross 1-2 0-1 3, Wallis 5-8 2-3 13, Howard 5-9 0-0 10, Jarrett 0-5 2-2 2, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Warner 0-4 0-0 0, Spencer 1-2 0-0 2, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Everett 1-1 0-0 3, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 20-26 85.

MVSU (1-19)

Green 8-20 4-4 23, Hunter 0-7 3-6 3, Simmons 2-9 4-4 9, Alston 4-9 1-2 10, Sarnor 1-3 0-0 3, Lyons 0-3 2-2 2, Samaha 0-1 2-2 2, Kimble 1-2 2-2 5, Barnes 3-10 0-0 8, Milojevic 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 18-22 65.

Halftime_Jackson St. 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 3-17 (Everett 1-1, Ross 1-2, Wallis 1-3, Griffin 0-1, James 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Jarrett 0-3, Warner 0-3), MVSU 9-29 (Green 3-8, Barnes 2-8, Kimble 1-1, Simmons 1-2, Alston 1-3, Sarnor 1-3, Hunter 0-4). Rebounds_Jackson St. 42 (Griffin, McKinnis 9), MVSU 36 (Samaha 7). Assists_Jackson St. 17 (James 7), MVSU 11 (Sarnor 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 18, MVSU 20. A_4,298 (5,000).

