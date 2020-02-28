Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson St. looks for home win vs MVSU

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Mississippi Valley State (3-25, 2-13) vs. Jackson State (10-17, 7-7)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its eighth straight win over Mississippi Valley State at Williams Center. The last victory for the Delta Devils at Jackson State was a 78-69 win on Feb. 27, 2012.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Michael Green, Caleb Hunter, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 70 percent all Delta Devils points this season.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Roland Griffin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Jackson State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-13 when they allow at least 70 points and 10-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Delta Devils are 0-25 when allowing 73 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 75 points per game and allowed 92.3 over its four-game road losing streak. Jackson State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 53.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter