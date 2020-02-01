Listen Live Sports

Jackson State rolls past cold-shooting Delta Devils 85-65

February 1, 2020 8:35 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Jackson State rolled past Mississippi Valley State 85-65 on Saturday night.

Jayveous McKinnis added 16 points — including five dunks — and also grabbed nine boards for Jackson State (7-14, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Venjie Wallis added 13 points and Jonas James scored 11 points with seven assists.

Leading scorer Tristan Jarrett (18 ppg) failed to make a shot from the floor (0-for-5) and finished with two points.

The Delta Devils were 29% shooting from the field (19-for-65) the worst mark by a Jackson State opponent this season. Michael Green led MVSU (2-19, 1-7) with 23 points. Quinton Alston added 10 points and six rebounds. Gebreal Samaha had seven rebounds.

Caleb Hunter, MVSU’s second-leading scorer (16 ppg) was 0-for-7 from the field and failed to make a shot from 3-point range, finishing with three points.

Jackson State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Monday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Grambling State at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

