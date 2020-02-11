Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Jackson State rolls to 5th straight, beats Southern, 67-51

February 11, 2020 12:22 am
 
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 22 points as Jackson State beat Southern 67-51 on Monday night.

Roland Griffin had 18 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (10-14, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Damiree Burns had 13 points for the Jaguars (9-15, 6-5). Ahsante Shivers added seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern defeated Jackson State 56-50 on Jan. 13. Jackson State matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday. Southern takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

