Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson’s 16 pts lead NC A&T past South Carolina St, 78-63

February 3, 2020 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead five North Carolina A&T players in double figures as the Aggies beat South Carolina State 78-63 on Monday night.

NC A&T took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Saturday with a win over previously unbeaten Norfolk State.

Andre Jackson added 15 points for the Aggies. Kameron Langley chipped in 14, Devin Haygood scored 13 and Kwe Parker had 10. Langley also had six assists.

Rayshawn Neal had 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Tariq Simmons added 12 points and seven rebounds. Damani Applewhite had seven rebounds.

Advertisement

NC A&T (12-12, 8-1) will seek its sixth straight victory on Saturday when the team travels to Bethune-Cookman. South Carolina State faces Delaware State at home next Monday.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy