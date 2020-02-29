Jacksonville 53, Stetson 52

JACKSONVILLE (14-17)

Bell 2-3 6-10 10, Arnold 1-5 0-0 2, Barnes 5-17 0-0 11, McCallum 4-8 2-2 14, Sides 1-5 0-0 3, Wood 5-7 1-2 11, Workman 1-2 0-0 2, Norman 0-4 0-0 0, Romich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-14 53.

STETSON (15-16)

Gouety 0-0 0-0 0, Kabimba 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 3-10 2-4 11, Perry 8-21 0-0 18, Rawley 2-10 2-2 6, Aninye 2-5 2-2 6, Diawara 2-4 0-0 4, Panzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 20-57 6-8 52.

Halftime_Jacksonville 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 6-26 (McCallum 4-7, Sides 1-5, Barnes 1-7, Arnold 0-2, Romich 0-2, Norman 0-3), Stetson 6-19 (Jones 3-3, Perry 2-5, Panzo 1-3, Kabimba 0-2, Aninye 0-3, Rawley 0-3). Rebounds_Jacksonville 32 (Bell 9), Stetson 33 (Panzo 8). Assists_Jacksonville 10 (Bell, Arnold 3), Stetson 8 (Rawley 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 11, Stetson 10. A_768 (5,000).

