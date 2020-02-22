Jacksonville 69, Kennesaw St. 55

KENNESAW ST. (1-26)

Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Hooker 6-15 6-6 20, Kuerban 3-8 0-2 8, Lockley 3-10 2-2 8, Washington 4-12 4-4 14, Obineke 1-6 2-2 5, D.Romich 0-0 0-2 0, Agostini 0-0 0-0 0, J.Lewis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 14-18 55.

JACKSONVILLE (13-16)

Bell 6-11 4-6 16, Arnold 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 6-10 0-0 14, McCallum 5-7 2-2 15, Santos 1-8 0-0 3, Norman 4-9 0-0 9, Sides 0-2 0-0 0, Workman 1-3 2-2 4, Wood 2-5 0-0 4, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, C.Romich 0-1 0-0 0, Forte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 8-10 69.

Halftime_Jacksonville 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-25 (Kuerban 2-4, Hooker 2-6, Washington 2-7, Obineke 1-5, Lockley 0-3), Jacksonville 7-22 (McCallum 3-3, Barnes 2-4, Santos 1-4, Norman 1-6, Arnold 0-1, Forte 0-1, C.Romich 0-1, Sides 0-2). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 27 (Lockley 6), Jacksonville 44 (Bell 15). Assists_Kennesaw St. 7 (Hooker, Lockley 3), Jacksonville 18 (Santos 6). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 9, Jacksonville 15. A_734 (1,360).

