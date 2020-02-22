Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacksonville 69, Kennesaw St. 55

February 22, 2020 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENNESAW ST. (1-26)

Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Hooker 6-15 6-6 20, Kuerban 3-8 0-2 8, Lockley 3-10 2-2 8, Washington 4-12 4-4 14, Obineke 1-6 2-2 5, D.Romich 0-0 0-2 0, Agostini 0-0 0-0 0, J.Lewis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 14-18 55.

JACKSONVILLE (13-16)

Bell 6-11 4-6 16, Arnold 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 6-10 0-0 14, McCallum 5-7 2-2 15, Santos 1-8 0-0 3, Norman 4-9 0-0 9, Sides 0-2 0-0 0, Workman 1-3 2-2 4, Wood 2-5 0-0 4, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, C.Romich 0-1 0-0 0, Forte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 8-10 69.

Halftime_Jacksonville 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-25 (Kuerban 2-4, Hooker 2-6, Washington 2-7, Obineke 1-5, Lockley 0-3), Jacksonville 7-22 (McCallum 3-3, Barnes 2-4, Santos 1-4, Norman 1-6, Arnold 0-1, Forte 0-1, C.Romich 0-1, Sides 0-2). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 27 (Lockley 6), Jacksonville 44 (Bell 15). Assists_Kennesaw St. 7 (Hooker, Lockley 3), Jacksonville 18 (Santos 6). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 9, Jacksonville 15. A_734 (1,360).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut