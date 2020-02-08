Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61

JACKSONVILLE ST. (10-15)

Perdue 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Harden 2-6 0-1 5, Welsch 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 10-15 0-0 20, St. Hilaire 4-10 0-0 9, Ware 8-11 1-2 22, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Cross 3-6 0-0 6, Roub 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 2-5 75.

UT MARTIN (7-16)

Dove 4-11 2-3 10, Thomas 5-14 2-2 13, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Hawthorne 5-13 0-0 13, Stewart 4-15 4-5 16, Sertovic 1-3 0-0 3, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 1-1 0-0 2, Polla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 8-10 61.

Halftime_Jacksonville St. 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 7-20 (Ware 5-8, Harden 1-3, St. Hilaire 1-5, Henry 0-1, Jones 0-1, Welsch 0-2), UT Martin 9-32 (Stewart 4-10, Hawthorne 3-9, Sertovic 1-3, Thomas 1-5, Harris 0-2, Dove 0-3). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 33 (Henry 9), UT Martin 34 (Hawthorne 10). Assists_Jacksonville St. 20 (Cook 6), UT Martin 15 (Stewart 7). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 13, UT Martin 11. A_1,717 (4,800).

