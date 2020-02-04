Listen Live Sports

Jaguars hire former 49ers GM Baalke to fill front office job

February 4, 2020 4:26 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel.

Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday.

Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Baalke “has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization. … We expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency.”

Baalke helped build a San Francisco team that advanced to the NFC championship game in three consecutive seasons (2011-13). He also hired failed NFL coaches Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016).

___

