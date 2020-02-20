Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

James carries North Alabama over Kennesaw State 65-46

February 20, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry North Alabama to a 65-46 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Christian Agnew had 13 points for North Alabama (11-16, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. C.J. Brim added 10 points. Emanuel Littles had 12 rebounds.

Ugo Obineke had 11 points for the Owls (1-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Tyler Hooker added 10 points. Drew Romich had eight rebounds.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 78-58 on Jan. 23. North Alabama takes on NJIT at home next Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Jacksonville on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up