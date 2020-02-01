James Madison 83, UNC-Wilmington 66

UNC-WILMINGTON (7-17)

Sims 3-11 5-7 11, Tolefree 2-7 2-2 7, Gadsden 2-7 5-5 10, Okauru 9-15 0-3 22, Dodd 0-1 5-6 5, Boggs 2-5 0-0 6, Linssen 1-2 1-2 3, Jenkins 1-1 0-1 2, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 18-26 66.

JAMES MADISON (9-13)

Banks 3-11 6-7 13, Lewis 7-12 5-6 21, Parker 4-8 0-5 9, Wilson 6-13 4-8 16, Wooden 4-6 2-3 11, Richey 1-4 0-0 3, Harvey 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobs 3-6 2-2 8, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 19-31 83.

Halftime_James Madison 40-26. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 8-26 (Okauru 4-8, Boggs 2-4, Tolefree 1-3, Gadsden 1-5, Sims 0-6), James Madison 6-19 (Lewis 2-4, Parker 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Richey 1-4, Banks 1-7, Christmas 0-1, Harvey 0-1). Fouled Out_Gadsden, Linssen. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 39 (Boggs 8), James Madison 35 (Wilson 12). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 7 (Gadsden, Okauru 2), James Madison 13 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 27, James Madison 17. A_4,495 (7,612).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.