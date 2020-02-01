Listen Live Sports

James Madison snaps losing streak, tops UNC Wilmington 83-66

February 1, 2020 6:40 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 21 points as James Madison ended its seven-game losing streak, topping UNC Wilmington 83-66 on Saturday.

Dwight Wilson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for James Madison (9-13, 2-9 Colonial Athletic Conference), which forced a season-high 21 turnovers. Darius Banks added 13 points and Julien Wooden 11.

Mike Okauru scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (7-17, 2-9). Jaylen Sims added 11 points and six rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 10 points.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. James Madison defeated UNC Wilmington 64-60 on Jan. 2. James Madison matches up against Drexel on the road on Thursday. UNC Wilmington takes on Elon at home on Thursday.

