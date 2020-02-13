Listen Live Sports

Jarrod Dyson, Pirates finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

February 13, 2020 1:05 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Free agent Jarrod Dyson finalized a $2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who hopes the veteran can fill the void left in center created by Starling Marte’s trade to Arizona.

The 35-year-old hit .230 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 130 games with the Diamondbacks last season. Dyson also stole 30 bases for the fifth time in his 10-year big league career.

The Pirates are retooling following a last-place finish that led to an overhaul of the club’s leadership staff. New general manager Ben Cherington sent Marte to Arizona last month in exchange for two 19-year-old prospects.

Pittsburgh is set at the corner outfield spots with Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds can play center field but the Pirates are more comfortable with him in left. Guillermo Heredia and Jason Martin are in the mix for a utility outfielder role.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

