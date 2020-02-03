Jhoulys Chacín finalizes minor league contract with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday after a miserable 2019 season that saw him go from an opening day start to an August release.

The 32-year-old right-hander was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA for Milwaukee in 2018 after signing a $15.5 million, two-year deal with the Brewers.

He beat St. Louis on opening day last year and won at Cincinnati in his second start, then went 1-10 with a 6.00 ERA in his next 17 starts. After his release, he signed with Boston and was 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance.

He figures to compete during spring training with Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe for rotation spots behind José Berríos, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey.

Michael Pineda will miss the first 36 games while completing a suspension for a positive test for a banned diuretic, and Rich Hill is not expected back until June following elbow surgery.

