JMU looks to end streak vs Hofstra

James Madison (9-19, 2-15) vs. Hofstra (22-8, 13-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks to extend James Madison’s conference losing streak to seven games. James Madison’s last CAA win came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 83-66 on Feb. 1. Hofstra lost 76-65 loss at home to Towson in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. Buie has accounted for 23 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has lost its last seven road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 79.9 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its previous three outings while James Madison has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

