Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

JMU seeks revenge on Elon

February 19, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Elon (10-18, 6-9) vs. James Madison (9-16, 2-12)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon goes for the season sweep over James Madison after winning the previous matchup in Elon. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the Phoenix outshot James Madison from the field 41.4 percent to 38.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers on the way to a nine-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Dukes points this season, though that trio’s production has decreased to 42 percent over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has had his hand in 59 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. James Madison has an assist on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Elon has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison gets to the line more often than any other CAA team. The Dukes have averaged 23 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department