Johnson carries Grand Canyon past California Baptist 103-98

RIVERSIDE. Calif. (AP) — Carlos Johnson scored 25 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat California Baptist 103-98 on Saturday night.

Mikey Dixon added 24 points for the Antelopes, while Lorenzo Jenkins chipped in 20. Johnson made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points for Grand Canyon (10-13, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference).

It was the first time this season Grand Canyon scored at least 100 points.

Grand Canyon totaled 50 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Milan Acquaah had 30 points and 10 assists for the Lancers (17-7, 7-3). Ferron Flavors Jr. added 15 points. De’jon Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Antelopes evened the season series against the Lancers with the win. Cal Baptist defeated Grand Canyon 61-57 on Jan. 11. Grand Canyon faces Kansas City at home on Thursday. Cal Baptist faces Westcliff at home on Thursday.

