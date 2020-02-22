Listen Live Sports

Johnson scores 21 to carry Gardner-Webb over Campbell 73-61

February 22, 2020 7:34 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Campbell 73-61 on Saturday.

Eric Jamison Jr. had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (12-15, 8-7 Big South Conference). Christian Turner added 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal had seven points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points for the Fighting Camels (14-15, 5-12). Cory Gensler added 11 points and three blocks. Joshua Lusane had seven rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Campbell 67-65 on Jan. 2.

Gardner-Webb matches up against Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Campbell finishes out the regular season against UNC Asheville at home next Saturday.

