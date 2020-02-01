Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jolly, Davis send SMU to 82-67 victory over Tulane

February 1, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU to an 82-67 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. CJ White had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Isiaha Mike added 14 points, while reserve Feron Hunt pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.

Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7). K.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Teshaun Hightower scored 12 with four assists. Christion Thompson scored 11 for Tulane, which led 31-28 at halftime before being outscored 54-36 after intermission.

SMU shot 51% from the floor, while Tulane shot 42% overall. Both teams made 12 of 28 from beyond the arc (43%). The two teams combined to take just 17 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy