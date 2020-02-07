Listen Live Sports

Jones, Bell lift Marist over St. Peter’s 72-61

February 7, 2020 9:51 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 18 points to lead five Marist players in double figures as the Red Foxes got past St. Peter’s 72-61 on Friday night. Braden Bell added 15 points for the Red Foxes. Tyler Sagl chipped in 12, Michael Cubbage scored 12 and Matt Herasme had 11. Cubbage also had eight assists.

Fousseyni Drame had 15 points for the Peacocks (10-11, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. KC Ndefo added 11 points. Quinn Taylor had seven rebounds. Majur Majak had a career-high five blocks plus two points.

The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Peacocks with the win. St. Peter’s defeated Marist 66-40 on Jan. 5. Marist (6-15, 5-7) plays Fairfield at home next Friday. St. Peter’s matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

