Jones carries Lipscomb past Florida Gulf Coast 64-54

February 15, 2020 7:36 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Greg Jones had a career-high 24 points as Lipscomb got past Florida Gulf Coast 64-54 on Saturday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Lipscomb (12-14, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Miles Miller added 11 points.

Zach Scott had 12 points for the Eagles (8-20, 5-8). Jalen Warren added 10 points. Cyrus Largie had eight rebounds.

Caleb Catto, who led the Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Lipscomb 68-61 on Jan. 4. Lipscomb takes on Jacksonville on the road on Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast plays NJIT on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

