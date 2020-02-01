Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones hits late FT’s, gets Middle Tennessee past UTSA 83-80

February 1, 2020 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J. Jones scored a career-high 27 points that included three free throws with 2.8 seconds left as Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 83-80 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory over the Roadrunners.

Jones made four 3-pointers, was 7 of 16 from the floor and made 9 of 10 free throws. Eli Lawrence, a freshman guard from Atlanta, was 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and added a career-best 27 points for the Blue Raiders (6-17, 2-8 Conference USA). Jo’Vontae Millner had 10 points.

UTSA (10-13, 4-6) rallied from a 15-point deficit with 11 minutes left to tie the game 78-all with 1:53 remaining. Jhivvan Jackson, the nation’s second-leading scorer averaging 26 points, scored 13 of his 32 points for the Roadrunners during the stretch.

Keaton Wallace added 22 points for UTSA, which shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor.

Advertisement

Middle Tennessee plays North Texas at home on Thursday. UTSA faces Old Dominion on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax