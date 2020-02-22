Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones leads Middle Tennessee past Southern Miss 61-53

February 22, 2020 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — C.J. Jones posted 18 points as Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 61-53 on Saturday.

Tyler Stevenson’s jump shot with 12:54 before halftime gave the Golden Eagles a 17-8 lead. That triggered a 16-2 run by the Blue Raiders who went on to a 33-25 advantage at intermission. They never trailed in the second half. Donovan Sims had 11 points for Middle Tennessee (7-21, 3-12 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jayce Johnson added nine rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-19, 5-10). Leonard Harper-Baker added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed seven turnovers. Gabe Watson had six rebounds.

The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 65-63 on Jan. 25. Middle Tennessee plays Rice on the road next Sunday. Southern Miss matches up against UTEP on the road next Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut