Jones takes over to lead S. Illinois past Evansville in OT

February 5, 2020 9:18 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored five of his 15 points in the final 39 seconds of overtime and Southern Illinois kept Evansville winless in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 64-60 win Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to give the Purple Aces their last lead at 60-59. Jones followed with a jumper and made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.

Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3) with 22 points and Barret Benson scored 14 with 10 rebounds. The Salukis have won six straight.

Benson’s layup off a blocked shot with 28 seconds left in regulation gave Southern Illinois a 54-50 lead. Eric McGill fouled K.J. Riley on the in-bounds, and he went to the foul line and sank a pair. Riley then forced a steal on the Salukis attempt to advance the ball. He dribbled the lane, missed a layup but grabbed his own rebound and laid it in with five seconds left to tie and force overtime.

Riley led Evansville (9-15, 0-11) with 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line. Sam Cunliffe scored 15 with eight rebounds and Newton scored 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

