Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

JSU looks to sweep UTM

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

UT Martin (8-18, 4-11) vs. Jacksonville State (11-17, 6-9)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over UT Martin after winning the previous matchup in Martin. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 8, when the Gamecocks shot 53.2 percent from the field while limiting UT Martin to just 36.1 percent on their way to the 75-61 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: UT Martin has relied heavily on its freshmen. Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas, Eman Sertovic and Ja’Darius Harris have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Skyhawks points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DOVE: Dove has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Skyhawks are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 8-8 on the season, otherwise.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has lost its last four road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 84 per game.

RECENT GAMES: UT Martin has scored 70.4 points and allowed 73.6 points over its last five games. Jacksonville State has averaged 74 points while allowing 74.2 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up