JSU seeks revenge on Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (9-21, 6-11) vs. Jacksonville State (12-18, 7-10)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech goes for the season sweep over Jacksonville State after winning the previous matchup in Cookeville. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when Jacksonville State made just nine 3-pointers on 20 attempts while the Golden Eagles hit 15 of 32 from distance en route to a one-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.5 points to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 9.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 32.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Gamecocks are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-13 when allowing 75 or more points and 9-8 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech as a team has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

