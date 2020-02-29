Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kane, Toews lead Blackhawks over Panthers 3-2 in shootout

February 29, 2020 9:09 pm
 
1 min read
      

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Toews also had a goal and an assist in regulation, and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford made 38 saves and stopped both of Florida’s shots in the shootout.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots.

The Panthers have lost six straight home games. Their last home win was a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 16. The Panthers are 0-5-1 at home in February.

Advertisement

Down 2-1, the Panthers tied it when Matheson scored on a wrist shot from the right circle with 1:28 left in the third.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Caggiula broke a 1-all tie after he deflected a shot by Connor Murphy from the blue line and into the net at 6:21 of the second.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Hoffman skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Crawford 4:07 in. Hoffman leads the Panthers with 27 goals.

The Blackhawks tied it at 1 when Toews redirected a shot from above the right circle by Adam Boqvist and into the net at 12:54 of the first.

NOTES: Blackhawks F Brandon Hagel was recalled from AHL Rockford on an emergency basis. … The game was Panthers coach Joel Quenneville’s second against his former team. Florida won 4-3 in Chicago on Jan. 21.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: host Anaheim on Tuesday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Panthers: host Calgary on Sunday.

—-

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration