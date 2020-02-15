Listen Live Sports

Kansas 82, Texas 67

February 15, 2020 10:37 pm
 
TEXAS (15-9)

Holmes 7-19 3-6 17, Collier 4-8 3-6 11, Allen-Taylor 1-2 1-1 3, Sutton 2-11 0-0 4, Underwood 2-4 0-0 5, Higgs 3-8 1-2 8, Palmer 1-3 1-2 4, Taylor 4-10 7-10 15, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 16-27 67

KANSAS (13-11)

de Carvalho 5-9 1-2 12, Stephens 3-6 8-9 14, Merriweather 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 4-13 6-6 14, Thomas 9-13 3-4 21, Helgren 1-3 0-0 2, Kersgieter 3-5 2-2 9, Mitchell 2-2 2-4 6, Totals 29-54 22-27 82

Texas 23 8 21 15 67
Kansas 20 21 12 29 82

3-Point Goals_Texas 3-11 (Holmes 0-2, Collier 0-1, Sutton 0-1, Underwood 1-2, Higgs 1-2, Palmer 1-1, Taylor 0-2), Kansas 2-8 (de Carvalho 1-4, Thomas 0-2, Kersgieter 1-2). Assists_Texas 9 (Sutton 5), Kansas 7 (Franklin 3). Fouled Out_Texas Taylor. Rebounds_Texas 44 (Holmes 7-10), Kansas 29 (Stephens 2-8). Total Fouls_Texas 22, Kansas 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,072.

