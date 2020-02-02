Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

February 2, 2020 10:18 pm
 
San Francisco 3 7 10 0 20
Kansas City 7 3 0 21 31

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 38, 7:57.

KC_Mahomes 1 run (Butker kick), :31.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 31, 9:32.

SF_Juszczyk 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:05.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 42, 9:29.

SF_Mostert 1 run (Gould kick), 2:35.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:13.

KC_D.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44.

KC_D.Williams 38 run (Butker kick), 1:12.

A_62,417.

___

SF KC
First downs 21 26
Total Net Yards 351 397
Rushes-yards 22-141 29-129
Passing 210 268
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-61 3-58
Interceptions Ret. 2-10 2-1
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-2 26-42-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 4-18
Punts 2-43.0 2-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-24
Time of Possession 26:47 33:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 12-58, Samuel 3-53, Coleman 5-28, Garoppolo 2-2. Kansas City, D.Williams 17-104, Mahomes 9-29, Kelce 1-2, Thompson 1-0, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-31-2-219. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-42-2-286.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-39, Kittle 4-36, Juszczyk 3-39, Sanders 3-38, Bourne 2-42, Wilson 1-20, Coleman 1-3, Mostert 1-2. Kansas City, Hill 9-105, Kelce 6-43, Watkins 5-98, D.Williams 4-29, Bell 1-9, Hardman 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

