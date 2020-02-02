Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

|San Francisco
|3
|7
|10
|0
|—
|20
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|0
|21
|—
|31
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 38, 7:57.
KC_Mahomes 1 run (Butker kick), :31.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 31, 9:32.
SF_Juszczyk 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:05.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 42, 9:29.
SF_Mostert 1 run (Gould kick), 2:35.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:13.
KC_D.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44.
KC_D.Williams 38 run (Butker kick), 1:12.
A_62,417.
___
|
|SF
|KC
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|351
|397
|Rushes-yards
|22-141
|29-129
|Passing
|210
|268
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-61
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-10
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-2
|26-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|4-18
|Punts
|2-43.0
|2-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|4-24
|Time of Possession
|26:47
|33:13
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 12-58, Samuel 3-53, Coleman 5-28, Garoppolo 2-2. Kansas City, D.Williams 17-104, Mahomes 9-29, Kelce 1-2, Thompson 1-0, Hardman 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-31-2-219. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-42-2-286.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-39, Kittle 4-36, Juszczyk 3-39, Sanders 3-38, Bourne 2-42, Wilson 1-20, Coleman 1-3, Mostert 1-2. Kansas City, Hill 9-105, Kelce 6-43, Watkins 5-98, D.Williams 4-29, Bell 1-9, Hardman 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
