Kansas St. 60, Texas 54

February 22, 2020 4:06 pm
 
KANSAS ST. (13-12)

Williams 2-15 4-6 9, Lee 9-12 0-1 18, Carr 3-6 0-0 8, Harris 6-15 0-0 15, Simmons 0-1 2-2 2, Beard 1-6 2-2 4, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 2-2 0-0 4, Goodrich 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 8-11 60

TEXAS (16-10)

Holmes 7-16 0-0 14, Collier 7-16 2-2 17, Sutton 3-19 0-0 6, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Underwood 0-1 0-0 0, Allen-Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Higgs 5-9 1-1 11, Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 3-3 54

Kansas St. 19 12 14 15 60
Texas 19 10 18 7 54

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-18 (Williams 1-5, Carr 2-4, Harris 3-8, Beard 0-1), Texas 1-15 (Holmes 0-2, Collier 1-5, Sutton 0-5, Taylor 0-1, Higgs 0-1, Palmer 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 12 (Simmons 5), Texas 7 (Sutton 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 39 ( 5-6), Texas 39 (Collier 4-6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 10, Texas 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,392.

