Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kante, Pemberton lead Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 78-64

February 15, 2020 9:06 pm
 
1 min read
      

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored a career-high 23 points with 14 rebounds, Eli Pemberton scored 23 and Hofstra rolled past UNC Wilmington 78-64 on Saturday to hand Pride coach Joe Mihalich his 400th career victory.

Kante knocked down 6 of 8 shots from the floor and made 11 of 16 free throws for the Pride (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). The junior notched his eighth double-double of the season. Pemberton buried 7 of 14 shots and all eight of his free throws. Tareq Coburn hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with eight rebounds and four assists as Hofstra won its sixth straight game.

Freshman Shykeim Phillips had 14 points to lead the Seahawks (8-20, 3-12). Ty Gadsden added 11 points, while Marten Linssen and reserve Jaylen Sims both scored 10.

Hofstra shot 46% from the floor but made only 8 of 26 (31%) from beyond the arc. The Pride sank 24 of 32 free throws. UNC Wilmington shot 42% overall and 35% from distance (6 of 17). The Seahawks hit 16 of 19 foul shots.

Advertisement

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 63-61 on Jan. 16.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States