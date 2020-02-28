Listen Live Sports

Kelly scores 16 to lead Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58

February 28, 2020 9:49 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58 on Friday night. Rich Kelly led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Kevin Marfo had 12 rebounds for Quinnipiac (13-15, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Jesus Cruz had 22 points for the Stags (11-17, 7-10). Taj Benning added 13 points. Landon Taliaferro had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Stags this season. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 81-67 on Jan. 24. Quinnipiac plays Marist at home on Sunday. Fairfield plays Rider at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

