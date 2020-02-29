Listen Live Sports

Kempe gets winner in OT, Kings edge Devils 2-1

February 29, 2020 6:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

Mackenzie Blackwood had his six-game winning streak broken despite making 36 saves, and the Devils earned a point for the fifth straight game.

The Kings controlled the puck in overtime before Kempe buried a wrist shot from the wrist circle at 1:58 for his 11th goal of the season and 100th career point.

Brown’s goal at 13:14 of the second period tied it up at 1. Anze Kopitar pressured Devils defenseman Damon Severson into a blind backhand that was picked off by Alex Iafallo, leading to Brown’s wrist shot in the slot to the short glove side.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period on Jesper Bratt’s 15th goal. Bratt was in the right circle to bury a one-timer off Nikita Gusev’s pass.

Gusev’s assist extended his point streak to five games. He has two goals and six assists in that span.

NOTES: Kings D Mikey Anderson played 18:59 in his NHL debut. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017 and two-time NCAA national champion at Minnesota-Duluth, he is the younger brother of Devils F Joey Anderson. … The Devils recalled F Jesper Boqvist from the AHL on Saturday. He will join the team in Anaheim on Sunday. … Kings C Jeff Carter (lower body) missed his fifth straight game.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Kings: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

