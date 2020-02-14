Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Stetson

Kennesaw State (1-23, 0-11) vs. Stetson (14-12, 8-3)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. Stetson is coming off a 75-64 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 13 points while Bryson Lockley has put up 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hatters have given up only 59.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 22 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last 13 road games, scoring 51.3 points and allowing 78.9 points during those contests. Stetson is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 57.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hatters. Stetson has an assist on 25 of 66 field goals (37.9 percent) over its past three contests while Kennesaw State has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Hatters have averaged 19.5 foul shots per game this season.

