Kennesaw St., North Alabama look to end streaks

February 19, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Kennesaw State (1-24, 0-12) vs. North Alabama (10-16, 5-8)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. North Alabama lost 80-67 to North Florida in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: North Alabama’s Christian Agnew has averaged 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jamari Blackmon has put up 12 points. For the Owls, Tyler Hooker has averaged 13.1 points while Bryson Lockley has put up 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 21.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: North Alabama is 0-10 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 10-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 50.6 points, while allowing 77.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 20.7 free throws per game this season, but that total has dropped to 18.2 over their five-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

