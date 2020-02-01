Listen Live Sports

Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara past Portland 85-61

February 1, 2020 11:03 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keshawn Justice had 17 points to lead five Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos easily defeated Portland 85-61 on Saturday.

Jaden Bediako added 13 points for the Broncos (18-6, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Tahj Eaddy and DJ Mitchell chipped in 12 apiece, and Trey Wertz had 11.

Justice made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Bediako also had nine rebounds, while Mitchell posted seven rebounds.

Isaiah White had 15 points for the Pilots (9-15, 1-8), who have lost seven straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 14 points and eight rebounds. JoJo Walker had 12 points.

Santa Clara matches up against Pepperdine on the road on Thursday. Portland plays BYU at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

