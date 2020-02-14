Franklin retakes US indoor triple jump record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Moments after Tori Franklin saw her women’s U.S. indoor triple jump record fall Friday in the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, she took it back.

Franklin went 48-feet, 1/2-inch on her final jump to surpass Keturah Orji’s jump of 47-10¾ from her second attempt and win the event.

“Let’s bleeping go,” Franklin said she told herself after seeing Orji’s leap. “It was amazing. I had help from a fellow triple jumper – shout out to Donald Scott. He helped me realize some things I wasn’t doing to the best of my ability within my jump and so I made that made small adjustment and it just came together.”

Still, it came down to the final jump.

“If you watch me compete, you know that I dance and I get emotional and so I knew that if was to do that on my last attempt, I would foul or do something crazy,” Franklin said. “I really just calmed down, focused on what I needed to do and let it run. Afterwards, I said, ‘Oh, I’m done, I can dance now.’”

While Franklin was dancing, Orji had trouble containing her disappointment.

Tears streaming down her face, Orji said seeing the record come and go so fast was difficult to take.

“Just talking about it brings the emotions back,” she said, wiping at her eyes.

Setting the record was an amazing feeling, Orji said, however it quickly faded.

“But then when you get it broke again, it doesn’t feel good,” she said.

In other finals Friday, distance runner Shelby Houlihan earned her 12th combined indoor/outdoor national championship by winning the women’s 3,000-meter run in 8-minutes, 52.03-seconds.

And local athlete Chase Ealey of nearby Los Alamos won the shot put in a 2020 world best 62-3¾.

“It’s a lot nicer,” she said of winning in her home state. “I was lot more excited to win it at home. It’s kind of like my house. I didn’t lose in my house.”

KeAndre Bates won the men’s long jump by a scant two inches, going 26-2¼.

And 2016 5,000-meter Olympic silver medalist Pail Chelimo won the 3,000 in 8:00.14.

Matt Ludwig cleared 19-2¼ to win he pole vault and declined to go for the record of 19-8¼.

