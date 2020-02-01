Listen Live Sports

Key helps Indiana St. unlock 10-point win over Missouri St.

February 1, 2020 7:14 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 27 points with nine rebounds and Indiana State defeated Missouri State 78-68 on Saturday.

Jordan Barnes had 15 points for Indiana State (13-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Cooper Neese scored 13 points and Jake LaRavia had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Barnes’ 3-pointer with 15:20 left tied it a nine and started a 24-6 run for 30-15 lead with 7:21 before halftime. The Bears outscored Indiana State 23-16 to close the half to get within 46-38. They continued to chip away and took a 52-51 lead when Tulio Da Silva made a jump shot with 12:50 remaining. Key’s 3 made it 60-57 with 9:27 left and the Sycamores led the rest of the way.

Gaige Prim tied a season high with 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-13, 4-6). Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

