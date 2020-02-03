Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Keyser helps North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 69-63

February 3, 2020 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Keyser scored 23 points and North Carolina Central handed Norfolk State its second straight loss after starting Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with six straight wins, posting a 69-63 victory on Monday night.

The Eagles were down by as many as 15 points early in the second half but went on an 18-3 run down the stretch to take a 65-59 lead into the final minute. Keyser hit a jumper and followed it with two free throws in the final :24 seconds to seal the win.

Norfolk State (10-13, 6-2) was knocked out of first place by North Carolina A&T on Saturday and now finds itself tied for second with NC Central (10-12, 6-2).

Deven Palmer scored 13 points and Jibri Blount added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead NC Central. Justin Whatley contributed 10 points.

Advertisement

Devante Carter scored 14 points to lead Norfolk State, with Tyrese Jenkins chipping in 12 points off the bench and Jermaine Bishop contributing 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

North Carolina Central travels to Coppin State Saturday. Norfolk State plays host to Delaware State Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy