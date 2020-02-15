Listen Live Sports

Kirkwood leads Harvard past Columbia 77-73 in 2OT

February 15, 2020 10:30 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had a season-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Harvard stretched its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Columbia 77-73 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Kirkwood’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the second overtime gave the Crimson the lead for good at 72-69 and he added a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to stretch the lead to five.

Chris Lewis had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Harvard (16-7, 5-3 Ivy League). Christian Juzang added 12 points. Robert Baker had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Mike Smith scored a career-high 38 points for the Lions (6-18, 1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Ike Nweke added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tai Bibbs had six rebounds.

Harvard matches up against Princeton at home on Friday. Columbia faces Brown at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

