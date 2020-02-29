Listen Live Sports

Knapke knocks down 31, Toledo edges Ball State 69-63

February 29, 2020 5:34 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Luke Knapke scored 31 points as Toledo held off Ball State 69-63 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Marreon Jackson added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Toledo (15-14, 7-9 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added 12 rebounds.

Jarron Coleman had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (16-13, 9-7). Ishmael El-Amin added 10 points. Kyle Mallers had eight rebounds.

The Rockets evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball State defeated Toledo 61-57 on Jan. 3. Toledo faces Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Ball State takes on Central Michigan at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

