Knight leads Dartmouth over Cornell 75-53

February 15, 2020 9:34 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Chris Knight tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dartmouth to a 75-53 win over Cornell on Saturday night.

Knight made 8 of 10 shots.

James Foye had 17 points for Dartmouth (9-14, 2-6 Ivy League). Aaryn Rai added 13 points.

Terrance McBride had 17 points for the Big Red (5-16, 2-6). Bryan Knapp added 10 points. Kobe Dickson had three blocks.

Dartmouth faces Penn at home on Friday. Cornell plays Yale at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

