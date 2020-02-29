Listen Live Sports

Knight scores 20 to lead William & Mary past Elon 86-79

February 29, 2020 6:56 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 20 points as William & Mary got past Elon 86-79 on Saturday.

Knight made 13 of 16 free throws. He added three assists.

Andy Van Vliet had 17 points and 12 rebounds for William & Mary (21-10, 13-5 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Bryce Barnes added 15 points and six assists. Quinn Blair had 14 points.

Marcus Sheffield II had 27 points for the Phoenix (11-20, 7-11). Hunter McIntosh added 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Tribe improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. William & Mary defeated Elon 74-73 on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

