Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Knight scores 23 to lift Dartmouth past Columbia 65-63

February 14, 2020 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aaryn Rai made a hook shot in the lane with 0.2 seconds left to help Dartmouth end a nine-game losing streak with a 65-63 victory over Columbia on Friday night.

The Big Green held the Lions scoreless for the last 6:50 of the game, ending on a 9-0 run.

Chris Knight tied his season high with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting for Dartmouth (8-14, 1-6 Ivy League). Knight broke the 1,000 career-point mark with his performance. Rai added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and James Foye had 12 points.

Mike Smith had 18 points for the Lions (6-17, 1-6), who have lost six straight games. Jack Forrest added 14 points and Ike Nweke had 10 points.

Advertisement

Dartmouth matches up against Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia takes on Harvard on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created