Knight scores 28, leads William & Mary past Drexel 77-72

February 13, 2020 9:53 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight poured in 28 points with seven rebounds and seven blocked shots and William & Mary slipped past Drexel 77-72 on Thursday night.

Knight hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor and 12 of 17 free throws for the Tribe (17-10, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Bryce Barnes added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Andy Van Vliet pitched in with 17 points and 13 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Luke Loewe scored 10.

Camren Wynter had 24 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Dragons (13-13, 6-7). Zach Walton added 14 points and six boards, while Coletrane Washington came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 13.

William & Mary shot 47% from the floor, 29% from distance (6 of 21) and made 19 of 27 free throws. Drexel hit 44% overall, 48% from beyond the arc (10 of 21) and sank 14 of 21 foul shots.

The Tribe leveled the season series against the Dragons with the win. Drexel defeated William & Mary 84-57 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

