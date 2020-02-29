Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kohl leads Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 75-70

February 29, 2020 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Abilene Christian to a 75-70 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday, the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.

Payten Ricks had 13 points for Abilene Christian (19-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Damien Daniels added 12 points. Clay Gayman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 24 points for the Bears (10-19, 9-9). Hayden Koval added 16 points and five blocks. DeAndre Jones had 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Abilene Christian defeated Central Arkansas 70-69 on Jan. 25. Abilene Christian faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Tuesday. Central Arkansas takes on Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration