Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

February 24, 2020 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 23

Trn Money
1. Mito Pereira 3 $156,424
2. Davis Riley 5 $144,113
3. Andrew Novak 5 $136,745
4. Jared Wolfe 5 $126,847
5. Tommy Gainey 2 $108,000
6. John Chin 5 $106,124
7. Ben Kohles 5 $99,470
8. Roberto Díaz 5 $94,069
9. Dylan Wu 5 $89,859
10. Brandon Harkins 4 $63,255
11. Greyson Sigg 5 $54,041
12. Will Zalatoris 5 $53,268
13. Jack Maguire 5 $53,219
14. Taylor Montgomery 5 $52,015
15. John Oda 4 $50,890
16. Lee Hodges 5 $49,792
17. John VanDerLaan 5 $47,069
18. Brett Drewitt 5 $40,942
19. Grant Hirschman 5 $40,490
20. Augusto Núñez 5 $35,478
21. J.T. Griffin 3 $34,961
22. Nick Hardy 5 $34,721
23. Sean O’Hair 2 $33,285
24. David Kocher 5 $32,019
25. Camilo Villegas 3 $31,588
26. Patrick Fishburn 3 $31,481
27. Billy Kennerly 4 $31,182
28. T.J. Vogel 4 $28,260
29. Ryan Ruffels 5 $28,204
30. Max McGreevy 5 $27,734
31. Scott Gutschewski 4 $26,087
32. Ben Silverman 4 $26,013
33. Adam Svensson 5 $25,577
34. Mark Blakefield 5 $25,532
35. Kevin Roy 5 $25,173
36. José de Jesús Rodríguez 2 $25,065
37. George Cunningham 5 $25,031
38. Drew Weaver 5 $24,504
39. Callum Tarren 5 $24,485
40. Chandler Blanchet 1 $23,500
41. Greg Yates 5 $23,166
42. Luke Guthrie 5 $22,897
43. Jamie Arnold 4 $22,835
44. Kevin Lucas 2 $22,400
45. Braden Thornberry 5 $20,879
46. Chase Wright 5 $20,749
47. Will Wilcox 4 $20,460
48. Trevor Cone 4 $20,303
49. Taylor Pendrith 5 $20,235
50. Julián Etulain 5 $19,251

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound