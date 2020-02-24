Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Feb. 23
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Mito Pereira
|3
|$156,424
|2.
|Davis Riley
|5
|$144,113
|3.
|Andrew Novak
|5
|$136,745
|4.
|Jared Wolfe
|5
|$126,847
|5.
|Tommy Gainey
|2
|$108,000
|6.
|John Chin
|5
|$106,124
|7.
|Ben Kohles
|5
|$99,470
|8.
|Roberto Díaz
|5
|$94,069
|9.
|Dylan Wu
|5
|$89,859
|10.
|Brandon Harkins
|4
|$63,255
|11.
|Greyson Sigg
|5
|$54,041
|12.
|Will Zalatoris
|5
|$53,268
|13.
|Jack Maguire
|5
|$53,219
|14.
|Taylor Montgomery
|5
|$52,015
|15.
|John Oda
|4
|$50,890
|16.
|Lee Hodges
|5
|$49,792
|17.
|John VanDerLaan
|5
|$47,069
|18.
|Brett Drewitt
|5
|$40,942
|19.
|Grant Hirschman
|5
|$40,490
|20.
|Augusto Núñez
|5
|$35,478
|21.
|J.T. Griffin
|3
|$34,961
|22.
|Nick Hardy
|5
|$34,721
|23.
|Sean O’Hair
|2
|$33,285
|24.
|David Kocher
|5
|$32,019
|25.
|Camilo Villegas
|3
|$31,588
|26.
|Patrick Fishburn
|3
|$31,481
|27.
|Billy Kennerly
|4
|$31,182
|28.
|T.J. Vogel
|4
|$28,260
|29.
|Ryan Ruffels
|5
|$28,204
|30.
|Max McGreevy
|5
|$27,734
|31.
|Scott Gutschewski
|4
|$26,087
|32.
|Ben Silverman
|4
|$26,013
|33.
|Adam Svensson
|5
|$25,577
|34.
|Mark Blakefield
|5
|$25,532
|35.
|Kevin Roy
|5
|$25,173
|36.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|2
|$25,065
|37.
|George Cunningham
|5
|$25,031
|38.
|Drew Weaver
|5
|$24,504
|39.
|Callum Tarren
|5
|$24,485
|40.
|Chandler Blanchet
|1
|$23,500
|41.
|Greg Yates
|5
|$23,166
|42.
|Luke Guthrie
|5
|$22,897
|43.
|Jamie Arnold
|4
|$22,835
|44.
|Kevin Lucas
|2
|$22,400
|45.
|Braden Thornberry
|5
|$20,879
|46.
|Chase Wright
|5
|$20,749
|47.
|Will Wilcox
|4
|$20,460
|48.
|Trevor Cone
|4
|$20,303
|49.
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|$20,235
|50.
|Julián Etulain
|5
|$19,251
