Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Feb. 23

Trn Money 1. Mito Pereira 3 $156,424 2. Davis Riley 5 $144,113 3. Andrew Novak 5 $136,745 4. Jared Wolfe 5 $126,847 5. Tommy Gainey 2 $108,000 6. John Chin 5 $106,124 7. Ben Kohles 5 $99,470 8. Roberto Díaz 5 $94,069 9. Dylan Wu 5 $89,859 10. Brandon Harkins 4 $63,255 11. Greyson Sigg 5 $54,041 12. Will Zalatoris 5 $53,268 13. Jack Maguire 5 $53,219 14. Taylor Montgomery 5 $52,015 15. John Oda 4 $50,890 16. Lee Hodges 5 $49,792 17. John VanDerLaan 5 $47,069 18. Brett Drewitt 5 $40,942 19. Grant Hirschman 5 $40,490 20. Augusto Núñez 5 $35,478 21. J.T. Griffin 3 $34,961 22. Nick Hardy 5 $34,721 23. Sean O’Hair 2 $33,285 24. David Kocher 5 $32,019 25. Camilo Villegas 3 $31,588 26. Patrick Fishburn 3 $31,481 27. Billy Kennerly 4 $31,182 28. T.J. Vogel 4 $28,260 29. Ryan Ruffels 5 $28,204 30. Max McGreevy 5 $27,734 31. Scott Gutschewski 4 $26,087 32. Ben Silverman 4 $26,013 33. Adam Svensson 5 $25,577 34. Mark Blakefield 5 $25,532 35. Kevin Roy 5 $25,173 36. José de Jesús Rodríguez 2 $25,065 37. George Cunningham 5 $25,031 38. Drew Weaver 5 $24,504 39. Callum Tarren 5 $24,485 40. Chandler Blanchet 1 $23,500 41. Greg Yates 5 $23,166 42. Luke Guthrie 5 $22,897 43. Jamie Arnold 4 $22,835 44. Kevin Lucas 2 $22,400 45. Braden Thornberry 5 $20,879 46. Chase Wright 5 $20,749 47. Will Wilcox 4 $20,460 48. Trevor Cone 4 $20,303 49. Taylor Pendrith 5 $20,235 50. Julián Etulain 5 $19,251

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.