Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kostecka leads Loyola (Md.) past Bucknell 78-65

February 8, 2020 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 20 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Bucknell 78-65 on Saturday.

Kostecka shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added nine rebounds.

KaVaughn Scott had 12 points for Loyola (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League). Santi Aldama added 11 points and seven rebounds. Golden Dike had 11 points.

Avi Toomer had 15 points for the Bison (9-16, 5-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. John Meeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Funk had 10 points.

Advertisement

Jimmy Sotos, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Bison, finished with seven points on 1-of-7 shooting.

        Insight by Okta: Learn what the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls calls the ICAM sweet spot during this free webinar.

The Greyhounds leveled the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Loyola 98-83 on Jan. 25. Loyola plays American on the road on Wednesday. Bucknell faces Navy on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin