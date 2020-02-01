Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kostecka scores 21 as Loyola (Md) holds off Navy 79-73

February 1, 2020 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 21 points as Loyola (Md.) snapped its eight-game losing streak, defeating Navy 79-73 on Saturday.

Jaylin Andrews had 16 points for Loyola (10-13, 2-8 Patriot League). Isaiah Hart added 14 points and Santi Aldama scored 11. Kostecka hit 13 of 14 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.

Loyola shot 65% in the first half and led 42-30 at halftime. The Greyhounds cooled off considerably in the second half, shooting 32% to finish 21 of 42 from the floor. Navy stayed within 10 points throughout the final 13 minutes, once closing the gap to thee points — 70-67 — when Cam Davis hit a 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining. However, the Greyhounds finished the game making 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Davis had 25 points and Evan Wieck scored 21 for the Midshipmen (12-9, 6-4), who fell two games behind Colgate in the conference standings.

Advertisement

Loyola plays at Holy Cross on Wednesday. Navy heads home and will play American on Wednesday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax